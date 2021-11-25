Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBCF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $66,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.