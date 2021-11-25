Millennium Management LLC Acquires 68,317 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 872.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of BancFirst worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BancFirst by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in BancFirst by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BancFirst by 494.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 8.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

