MicroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $954,416.95 and $303.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000076 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006014 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050967 BTC.

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

