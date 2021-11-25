Michel Detheux Sells 14,500 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $523,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65.
- On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,268.00.
- On Thursday, October 21st, Michel Detheux sold 196 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $5,488.00.
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Michel Detheux sold 201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $5,628.00.
- On Friday, October 15th, Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $45,796.35.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $149,867.52.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $245,757.20.
- On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22.
- On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16.
Shares of ITOS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,232. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.94.
ITOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
