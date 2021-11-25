Michel Detheux Sells 14,500 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $523,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65.

On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,268.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Michel Detheux sold 196 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $5,488.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Michel Detheux sold 201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $5,628.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $45,796.35.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $149,867.52.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $245,757.20.

On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22.

On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16.

Shares of ITOS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,232. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

