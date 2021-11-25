Michael J. Mcsally Purchases 3,000 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stock

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EIG opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.91. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Employers’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 195.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 793,840 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the second quarter valued at $4,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,043,000 after buying an additional 93,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 93,161 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

