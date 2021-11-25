Michael Glenn Fass Sells 17,500 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $411,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Glenn Fass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $417,900.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $424,725.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $451,675.00.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $30.42.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

