Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 117,275.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

KRYS stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $87.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $943.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

