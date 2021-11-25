Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 5,076 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 101,520.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 138.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 20.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $764.79 million, a P/E ratio of 105.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.49%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

