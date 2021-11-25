Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 31,564 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 126,256.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

NYSE AXL opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

