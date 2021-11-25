Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 109,200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 136.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

