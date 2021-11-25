Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 7,763 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 110,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $505,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $7,541,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.27%.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.