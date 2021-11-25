Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 12,983 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 108,191.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BRP Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BRP Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BRP Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of BRP opened at $37.57 on Thursday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

