Method Finance Achieves Market Cap of $423,655.52 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Method Finance has a total market cap of $423,655.52 and approximately $2,653.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

