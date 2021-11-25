Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Merus were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRUS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MRUS stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Merus has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

