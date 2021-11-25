MediShares Market Capitalization Achieves $6.03 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. MediShares has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $709,997.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MediShares Coin Profile

MDS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

