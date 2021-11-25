MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 257314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Specifically, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 172,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$42,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,933,843.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LABS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of MediPharm Labs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of MediPharm Labs to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.35 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$60.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile (TSE:LABS)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

