MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 257314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Specifically, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 172,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$42,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,933,843.80.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LABS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of MediPharm Labs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of MediPharm Labs to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.35 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
MediPharm Labs Company Profile (TSE:LABS)
MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.
