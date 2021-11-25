McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 12-Month High at $229.13

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $229.13 and last traded at $226.02, with a volume of 867876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.45.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

