Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.83 billion-$28.83 billion.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 42,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,015. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MZDAY. Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.