Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.070-$5.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE MMS opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $67.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

