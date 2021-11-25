Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $18,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $137.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

