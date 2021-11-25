MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.550-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.MasTec also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.330 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.82.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.58. The company had a trading volume of 527,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. MasTec has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $98.90.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

