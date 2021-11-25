Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Shares Up 0.2%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60. 3,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 9,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91.

About Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY)

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

