Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 80,055 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NYSE PCT opened at $12.48 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

