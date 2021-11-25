Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,035 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,235,000 after acquiring an additional 121,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,683,000 after acquiring an additional 292,834 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,115,000 after acquiring an additional 133,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,722,000 after acquiring an additional 92,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $139.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -221.49 and a beta of 1.40. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WK. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $2,550,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,041,000 shares of company stock worth $157,151,175 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

