Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $392,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,424 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after acquiring an additional 541,551 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.75.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.