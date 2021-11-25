Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,986 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after buying an additional 1,062,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $26,324,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after buying an additional 751,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $18,084,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,165,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after buying an additional 478,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

OLK stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

