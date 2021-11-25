Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 17,650 Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,768,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 680.8% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 573,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,924,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,835,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 694,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 385,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

