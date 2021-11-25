Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 8,616 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Shares of MLI opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.25. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.40.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.