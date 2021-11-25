Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 8,334 Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,966,000 after buying an additional 37,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after buying an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ichor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after buying an additional 36,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ichor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ichor by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,120. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.