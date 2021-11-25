Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 204.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.92% of Aravive worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ARAV stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Aravive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.97.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aravive Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

