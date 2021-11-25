Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 22,968 Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Pulmonx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $1,211,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 85.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 299,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 85.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 105,917 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 69.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -28.06.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,766,467. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

