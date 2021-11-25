Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.