Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 109,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.86. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

