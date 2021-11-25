Marshall Wace LLP Invests $991,000 in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of TORM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TORM by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TORM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TORM by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMD stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. TORM plc has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $565.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of -343.57.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

