Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 48,707 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,813,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $286.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.18 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.