Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 10,712 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in American Electric Power by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in American Electric Power by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

