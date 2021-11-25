Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 20,651 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.