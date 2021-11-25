Lundin Mining’s (LUN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$11.50 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.20.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUN. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.86.

LUN opened at C$10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.06. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.5099528 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

