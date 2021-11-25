Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LUNMF opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

