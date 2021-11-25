LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.30 Million

Brokerages expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post sales of $99.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.49 million to $102.10 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $76.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $385.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $386.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $425.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.47. 17,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $201.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.