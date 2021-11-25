Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Down 9.1% After Insider Selling

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $73.60 and last traded at $73.60. 5,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 391,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.96.

Specifically, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.27.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

