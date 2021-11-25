Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 47.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $185.57 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $166.10 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average of $196.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

