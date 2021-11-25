Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.40 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,030. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $164.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.85 and a fifty-two week high of $166.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

