Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE:FTV opened at $78.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88. Fortive has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

