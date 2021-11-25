Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Head to Head Contrast

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Lomiko Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $100,000.00 317.37 -$3.99 million ($0.02) -4.30 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 ($0.01) -9.25

Lomiko Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials. Lomiko Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -69,436.36% -3.99% -3.82% Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avalon Advanced Materials and Lomiko Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lomiko Metals has a consensus price target of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 235.14%. Given Lomiko Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Summary

Lomiko Metals beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It holds interest in projects Lilypad, Nechalacho, Separation Rapids Lithium, Warren Township and East Kemptville Tin-Indium. The company was founded on July 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

