Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITT. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

