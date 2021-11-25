LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOGC shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,403. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. Equities research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

