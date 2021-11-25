Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $343.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

