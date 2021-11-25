LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 121,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ opened at $59.43 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $60.05. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

