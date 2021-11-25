Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 2,242 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Lazard were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lazard by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of LAZ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.83. 283,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.63%.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

